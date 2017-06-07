Each week, TSN baseball reporter Scott Mitchell takes a look at how the consensus top 10 prospects in the Blue Jays’ minor-league system have fared over the past seven days.

1. 3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Affiliate: Low-A Lansing Lugnuts

Age: 18 (3/16/1999)

Preseason prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (3); Baseball America (1); MLB (1); FanGraphs (1)

Projected MLB ETA: 2020

Season stats: .332/.422/.484 with 4 HR, 31 RBI, 4 SB in 184 AB

Guerrero piled up nine more hits in 30 trips to the plate over the past week, but his last home run came on May 3. No one’s going to worry about that when he’s walking more than he’s striking out — a 27:24 ratio — as a 1999 birth year in a league full of 22-year-olds.

2. OF Anthony Alford

Affiliate: MLB Toronto Blue Jays

Age: 22 (7/20/1994)

Preseason prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (2); Baseball America (2); MLB (3); FanGraphs (2)

Projected MLB ETA: Arrived May 19

Season stats: .325/.411/.455 with 3 HR, 11 RBI, 9 SB in 123 AB at Double-A; .125/.125/.250 in 8 MLB AB

Alford is just starting what will likely be a four-to-six week process to rehab a broken hamate bone in his left wrist. The best-case scenario is a return to the field sometime in July.

3. RHP Sean Reid-Foley

Affiliate: Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats

Age: 21 (8/30/1995)

Preseason prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (1); Baseball America (3); MLB (2); FanGraphs (3)

Projected MLB ETA: 2019

Season stats: 3-3, 4.53 ERA, 1.51 WHIP in 43.2 innings

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound righty authored his best start of the season Saturday against the Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies), spinning six innings of shutout ball with eight strikeouts and no walks.

4. SS Richard Urena

Affiliate: Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats

Age: 21 (2/26/1996)

Preseason prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (6); Baseball America (5); MLB (4); FanGraphs (4)

Projected MLB ETA: 2019

Season stats: .238/.283/.350 with 2 HR, 25 RBI, 0 SB in 206 AB

After an ugly start, Urena has really picked it up over the past month, raising his average more than 60 points since May 10. He slashed .318/.348/.591 over the past week.

5. RHP Conner Greene

Affiliate: Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats

Age: 22 (4/4/1995)

Preseason prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (4); Baseball America (4); MLB (6); FanGraphs (9)

Projected MLB ETA: 2019

Season stats: 2-4, 3.66 ERA, 1.29 WHIP in 59 innings

Greene has gone at least six innings in four of his last five outings, including 6.2 innings of one-run ball for the Santa Monica, Calif., native last week against the Washington Nationals’ Double-A affiliate, the Harrisburg Senators.

6. 1B Rowdy Tellez

Affiliate: Triple-A Buffalo Bisons

Age: 22 (3/16/1995)

Preseason prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (8); Baseball America (6); MLB (5); FanGraphs (8)

Projected MLB ETA: 2018

Season stats: .215/.296/.343 with 4 HR, 24 RBI, 2 SB in 172 AB

After slashing .250/.320/.386 in May, Tellez has started June in a 1-for-12 funk to continue a disappointing first run at the Triple-A level. The big first baseman is hitting just .172 with a .576 OPS at home for Buffalo.

7. RHP T.J. Zeuch

Affiliate: High-A Dunedin Blue Jays

Age: 21 (8/1/1995)

Preseason prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (7); Baseball America (7); MLB (7); FanGraphs (6)

Projected MLB ETA: 2019

Season stats: 3-3, 3.23 ERA, 1.32 WHIP in 53 innings

Zeuch landed on the seven-day disabled list with an undisclosed ailment on Monday. The groundball machine – he’s sporting a 61.1 per cent worm rate this season – hasn’t pitched since May 27.

8. SS Bo Bichette

Affiliate: Low-A Lansing Lugnuts

Age: 19 (3/5/1998)

Preseason prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (10); Baseball America (8); MLB (9); FanGraphs (10)

Projected MLB ETA: 2020

Season stats: .382/.455/.618 with 6 HR, 35 RBI, 7 SB in 186 AB

It was another ho-hum week for Bichette, as he slashed .455/.478/.773 and ran his hitting streak to 15 games. He’s not only leading the Midwest League in hitting by a wide margin, he’s battling for the overall MiLB lead with a .382 average.

9. C/1B Max Pentecost

Affiliate: High-A Dunedin Blue Jays

Age: 24 (3/10/1993)

Preseason prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (9); MLB (12); FanGraphs (15)

Projected MLB ETA: Late 2018

Season stats: .303/.361/.514 with 9 HR, 40 RBI, 0 SB in 175 AB

Pentecost has cooled off recently, collecting just four hits in 18 at-bats last week, but he was named to the Florida State League’s North Division all-star team over the weekend. After 2015 shoulder surgery limited him to DH in 2016, Pentecost has been behind the plate for 12 games so far this season.

10. SS Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Affiliate: High-A Dunedin Blue Jays

Age: 23 (10/19/1993)

Preseason prospect rankings: FanGraphs (7)

Projected MLB ETA: Late 2017

Season stats: .500/.500/1.000 in 2 AB

Out since April 19 with a hamstring injury, Gurriel is inching closer to game action. Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins expects that to happen potentially as soon as this weekend.