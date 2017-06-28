Each week, baseball reporter Scott Mitchell takes a look at how the consensus top 10 prospects in the Blue Jays’ minor-league system have fared over the past seven days.

1. 3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Affiliate: Low-A Lansing Lugnuts

Age: 18 (3/16/1999)

Pre-season prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (3); Baseball America (1); MLB (1); FanGraphs (1)

Projected MLB ETA: 2020

Season stats: .311/.401/.450 with 4 HR, 39 RBI, 6 SB in 238 AB

What’s this? A rough patch? Vladdy Jr. hasn’t experience many struggles in his young minor-league career, but he’s in a bit of a rut after playing in the Midwest League all-star game, with just two hits in 16 plate appearances over the past week. A promotion to High-A Dunedin is still on the horizon, but his June slash line of .276/.356/.342 with no home runs in 76 at-bats may keep him in Michigan a while longer.

2. OF Anthony Alford

Affiliate: MLB Toronto Blue Jays

Age: 22 (7/20/1994)

Pre-season prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (2); Baseball America (2); MLB (3); FanGraphs (2)

Projected MLB ETA: Arrived May 19

Season stats: .325/.411/.455 with 3 HR, 11 RBI, 9 SB in 123 AB at Double-A; .125/.125/.250 in 8 MLB AB

After having surgery to remove his left hamate bone four weeks ago, Alford still needs some more time before kickstarting a rehab assignment, but the organization is hoping he forces their hand in the second half and he makes it back into the left field picture by September.

3. RHP Sean Reid-Foley

Affiliate: Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats

Age: 21 (8/30/1995)

Pre-season prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (1); Baseball America (3); MLB (2); FanGraphs (3)

Projected MLB ETA: 2019

Season stats: 4-5, 4.70 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 60 Ks in 59.1 innings

More of the same, please, is what the Blue Jays are saying when it comes to Reid-Foley. It’s been an up and down year for the 6-foot-3 righty, but he sparkled in his latest start Friday, holding the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (New York Mets) scoreless over seven innings, scattering four hits and striking out five.

4. SS Richard Urena

Affiliate: Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats

Age: 21 (2/26/1996)

Pre-season prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (6); Baseball America (5); MLB (4); FanGraphs (4)

Projected MLB ETA: 2019

Season stats: .235/.278/.344 with 3 HR, 36 RBI, 0 SB in 285 AB

Urena’s first homer since May 17 propelled the Fisher Cats to a win Sunday, but it was another so-so week in a so-so season for Urena. While he hasn’t lit the world on fire in Double-A since arriving there last summer, he’s also still one of the youngest players in the Eastern League.

5. RHP Conner Greene

Affiliate: Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats

Age: 22 (4/4/1995)

Pre-season prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (4); Baseball America (4); MLB (6); FanGraphs (9)

Projected MLB ETA: 2019

Season stats: 4-5, 3.73 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 56 Ks in 79.2 innings

After failing to go five innings for just the second time this season in his previous outing, Greene made it through five on Sunday to earn his fourth win of the year. Greene, however, only struck out one Rumble Ponies hitter while walking three and giving up seven hits. So far, the stuff hasn’t quite matched the results. Greene has bumped his groundball rate from 48.5% to 59% this season, but he’s still walking too many and striking out too few.

6. 1B Rowdy Tellez

Affiliate: Triple-A Buffalo Bisons

Age: 22 (3/16/1995)

Pre-season prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (8); Baseball America (6); MLB (5); FanGraphs (8)

Projected MLB ETA: 2018

Season stats: .212/.284/.350 with 6 HR, 31 RBI, 2 SB in 226 AB

Tellez warmed up with the weather last summer, and the Blue Jays are hoping he’ll duplicate that this time around in Triple-A. The big left-handed hitter had struggled for much of June, but he’s started to break out of the season-long funk over the past week, raising his average from .193 to .212 in five games, including a 4-for-4 night Monday that was followed by an emphatic home run Tuesday night.

7. RHP T.J. Zeuch

Affiliate: High-A Dunedin Blue Jays

Age: 21 (8/1/1995)

Pre-season prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (7); Baseball America (7); MLB (7); FanGraphs (6)

Projected MLB ETA: 2019

Season stats: 3-3, 3.23 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 42 Ks in 53 innings

Zeuch landed on MiLB’s seven-day DL after his start on May 27 with what the Blue Jays described as a minor lower-back issue, and he hasn’t pitched since. The 6-foot-7 right-hander is yet another groundball artist within the system, inducing worm burners at a 61.1% rate this season.

8. SS Bo Bichette

Affiliate: Low-A Lansing Lugnuts

Age: 19 (3/5/1998)

Pre-season prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (10); Baseball America (8); MLB (9); FanGraphs (10)

Projected MLB ETA: 2020

Season stats: .396/.463/.639 with 7 HR, 45 RBI, 9 SB in 227 AB

While his runningmate Guerrero Jr. has encountered his first slight hiccup of the season over the past week, Bichette has not. After suffering through an 0-for-5 night last Thursday, Bichette bounced back to put together a three-hit night, which was followed by a trio of two-hit games. Amazingly, Bichette has 33 multi-hit games this season. High-A awaits.

9. C/1B Max Pentecost

Affiliate: High-A Dunedin Blue Jays

Age: 24 (3/10/1993)

Pre-season prospect rankings: Baseball Prospectus (9); MLB (12); FanGraphs (15)

Projected MLB ETA: Late 2018

Season stats: .291/.355/.495 with 9 HR, 40 RBI, 0 SB in 182 AB

Pentecost has been sitting on the seven-day DL with a lower back strain since June 10, costing the oft-injured first-round pick from 2014 more important development time. The Blue Jays don’t consider the injury to be serious.

10. SS Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Affiliate: High-A Dunedin Blue Jays

Age: 23 (10/19/1993)

Pre-season prospect rankings: FanGraphs (7)

Projected MLB ETA: 2018

Season stats: .217/.208/.261 with 0 HR, 3 RBI, 1 SB in 23 AB

Gurriel finally returned last Wednesday from a hamstring injury that cost him two months. He’s recorded at least one hit in three of five games over the past week for Dunedin, and his name will likely be in the news again in July when the Jays finally move Bichette to High-A, either forcing a promotion or a position switch for Gurriel.