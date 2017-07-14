Goaltender Jhonas Enroth has signed a one-year deal with the KHL's Dinamo Minsk.

Enroth, 29, appeared in six games with the Toronto Maple Leafs last season, posting an 0-3-1 record with a .872 save percentage and a 3.94 goals against average.

He was traded in January by the Leafs to the Anaheim Ducks for a seventh-round draft pick in 2018. He appeared in 18 games with the Ducks' AHL affiliate, the San Diego Gulls, and posted a 14-4 record with a .936 save percentage and 1.73 goals against average. In the playoffs with the Gulls, Enroth went 4-6 with a .924 save percentage and a 2.69 goals against average.

In total, Enroth has played 153 NHL games with the Buffalo Sabres, Dallas Stars, Los Angeles Kings and Maple Leafs. He owns a career 50-69-16 record with a .909 save percentage and a 2.84 goals against average.

He was a second-round pick of the Buffalo Sabres in the 2006 NHL Draft.