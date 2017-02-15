G2 Esports will replace Cloud9’s at IEM Katowice to round out the stable of competitors for the international League of Legends event at the end of February.

Cloud9 stepped aside to focus on the North American League Championship Series Spring Split. The team is undefeated through (8-0) through four weeks.

G2 (6-0), also undefeated through four weeks of the European League Championship Series Spring Split, will join Unicorns of Love, M19, Kongdoo Monster, ROX Tigers, EDward Gaming and Flash Wolves at the Spodek Arena in Katowice, Poland.

IEM Katowice features a $150,000 prize pool for the League of Legends event and will take place from Feb. 22 to 26.