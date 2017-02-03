G2 Esports sent shockwaves through the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive landscape with the acquisition of former Team EnVyUs players Nathan "NBK" Schmitt, Kenny "kennyS" Schrub and Dan "apEX" Madesclaire, the organization announced Friday.

On the way out of the organization are Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom and Cédric "RpK" Guipouy while Edouard "SmithZz" Dubourdeaux will move into coaching.

“With a team and a coaching staff of this quality, our objectives are clearly to win, and especially to remain strong when we come across adversities," Richard “shox” Papillon said in a press release. "We have the ambition to put an end to the lack of stability of the French scene. We think we have the best elements to achieve our goals, and our hard work will help us along this journey."

The move comes days after a report from FlickShot’s Guillaume “Nel” Canelo that G2 and nV were going to come together to form two “super teams.”

"The CS:GO community has been very kind and supportive to G2 Esports and we feel grateful that many of you have chosen us as your flagship team," G2 founder and CEO Carlos "ocelote" Rodriguez said in a release. "In light of your support and the continued growth of CS:GO as an esports game we decided to increase our commitment in our CS:GO roster significantly with the signing of this superteam.”

G2’s new roster:

Richard "shox" Papillon

Nathan "NBK" Schmitt

Kenny "kennyS" Schrub

Dan "apEX" Madesclaire

Alexandre "bodyy" Pianaro

Eduoard "SmithZz" Dubourdeaux (coach)