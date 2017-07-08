LAS VEGAS — Justin Gaethje stopped Michael Johnson with punches in the second round of a savage fight Friday night, remaining unbeaten in a UFC debut that was every bit as spectacular as expected.

Gaethje (18-0) got wobbled and hurt by Johnson during a frenetic first round and again in the second, but the UFC newcomer took control of the fight after staggering Johnson midway through the round with a knee to the body.

Gaethje finished the veteran Johnson (18-12) with primal punches and knees that elicited gasps from the T-Mobile Arena crowd.

He celebrated by climbing onto the edge of the cage and doing a backflip onto the canvas, but only after slipping and falling in his first two attempts. Fans chanted Gaethje's name during the celebration.