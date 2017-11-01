Gagne scores only shootout goal to lift Senators over Crunch

BELLEVILLE, Ont. — Gabriel Gagne scored the only goal of the shootout to lift the Belleville Senators over the Syracuse Crunch 4-3 on Wednesday in American Hockey League action.

Francis Perron, Filip Chlapik and Ethan Werek scored in regulation for the Senators (5-4-1), Ottawa's AHL affiliate.

Corey Concaher had two goals and an assist to lead the Crunch (3-5-2). Dominik Masin also scored.

Andrew Hammond made 23 saves for the win as Michael Leighton turned away 17-of-20 shots in defeat.

Belleville went 1 for 8 on the power play while Syracuse was 2 for 5.

Crunch forward Alex Gallant was handed a game misconduct in the third period for persisting to fight after the initial altercation.