HARTFORD, Conn. — Gabriel Gagne had the eventual winner in the first period as the Belleville Senators skated past the Hartford Wolf Pack 5-1 on Friday in American Hockey League play.

Jack Rodewald, Christian Jaros, Max Reinhart and Tyler Randell rounded out the attack for Belleville (2-3-0), the AHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators. Danny Taylor made 24 saves.

Cole Schneider was the lone scorer as the Wolf Pack (3-2-0) had their three-game win streak snapped. Chris Nell stopped 23 shots in net.

The Senators went 1 for 6 on the power play and Hartford didn't score on its six man advantages.