BROSSARD, Que. — Centre Alex Galchenyuk has reinjured his knee and will miss the Montreal Canadiens' game Tuesday night against the Calgary Flames.

The injury is not believed to be serious and Canadiens' coach Michel Therrien said Galchenyuk is day to day.

Galchenyuk was injured in Montreal's 3-2 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night.

Galchenyuk, who centres Montreal's first line, was in his fifth game back after missing 18 games with a knee injury.

It was his first time playing the second game of a back-to-back set.

The Canadiens got some good news when right-winger Brendan Gallagher skated with some other injured players for the first time since hurting his hand Jan. 4.

David Desharnais, Andrew Markov and Greg Payeryn have been skating for a few days but it remains uncertain when they'll return.