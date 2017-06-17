Mitchell Gale and Ben D'Agular were among the Calgary Stampeders cuts Saturday, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

With cuts tricking in ahead of the season, Lalji reported Gale, D'Agular, Chris Rwabukamba, and Jamal Nixon were among the Stampeders cuts.

Gale was in his first season with the Stampeders after spending last year with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. In nine games for the Roughriders last season, Gale finished with 950 yards and two touchdowns to three interceptions.

The 27-year-old D'Aguilar has spent his entire career with the Stampeders after he was drafted by the team in 2013.