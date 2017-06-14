Gerard Gallant may be the head coach of the Las Vegas Golden Knights, but he will have limited input when general manager George McPhee makes his picks at the expansion draft next week.

"I'll know what's going on, but I have no say on that," Gallant told NHL.com on Tuesday. "They'll ask me about players that I had in the past, but I'm not going to be involved. Our scouting staff and our management staff, they've scouted these players all year long."

Gallant, who was hired as the Golden Knights' first coach in franchise history back in April, says his job really doesn't get underway until Las Vegas picks its team June 21 at T-Mobile Arena.

"I haven't been busy yet. Once we get our players and we get on the ice, that's when I start to get busy," he said. "I'm trying to fill out my coaching staff right now. But it's our scouts and our management staff that are doing most of the work right now."

Key Dates for Las Vegas Golden Knights

June 18: Expansion protection lists become public

June 18-21: Vegas has an exclusive window to negotiate and sign any unrestricted free agent or any unprotected restricted free agent

June 21: Golden Knights make expansion picks

June 23-24: Las Vegas picks sixth overall in NHL Entry Draft

June 27-July 1: Golden Knights development camp

The 53-year-old may not be too busy with his job at the moment, but says his GM is a completely different story.

"When you go in the office and you see George, he's worn out," Gallant said of McPhee. "It's tiring and there are a lot of things going through his mind right now. There are a lot of different options that can happen and he's working real hard."

A native of Summerside, PEI, Gallant was abruptly fired by the Florida Panthers in November after two and half years with the franchise. Vegas will be his third head coaching job in the NHL.