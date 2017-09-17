ANAHEIM, Calif. — Joey Gallo hit a monster home run and Miguel Gonzalez pitched well to lead the Rangers to a 4-2 victory over the Angels on Sunday at Angel Stadium.

Gallo hit the second-inning home run 490 feet according to Statcast. The ball landed near the top of the grass hill in centre field, a jaw-dropping home run at Angel Stadium.

The Angels dropped two games behind Minnesota for the second AL wild card, a day after closing within one game of the Twins.

Adrian Beltre ht a two-run double to centre field in the first inning to give the Rangers a 2-0 lead. Gallo's blast made it a 3-0 lead.

Gonzalez (8-11) didn't allow a hit through four innings. He did allow plenty of baserunners via five walks and one hit-by-pitch. Jake Diekman got five outs for his first save.

Garrett Richards (0-2) gave up three runs in five innings of work.