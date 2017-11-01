Hockey, basketball and baseball fans have grown accustomed to active trade deadlines in their respective leagues. As for football fans, the NFL deadline hasn’t exactly created a need for its own TradeCentre special over the last decade.

But this year’s NFL trade deadline had a much different feel, with as many deadline-day trades as there were in the previous three years combined.

A handful of big names were moved. Three teams in particular stand out as the biggest winners of this year’s trade deadline.

Winners

WR Kelvin Benjamin Led Panthers With 475 Receiving Yards This Season

Buffalo Bills

One of the biggest surprises of the day was Buffalo’s acquisition of wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin from the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers are 5-3 heading in to an important AFC South showdown with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, so their decision to trade their most productive wide receiver for third and seventh-round picks in 2018 caught their fans off guard.

Benjamin tore his ACL in 2015 and he has dealt with a lingering injury to the same knee this year after reporting to training camp overweight. He still led Carolina with 475 receiving yards through eight games this season.

Benjamin isn’t a burner by any means but his 6-foot-5 frame and reliable hands will give quarterback Tyrod Taylor another option in the Buffalo offence.

The Bills running backs have more pass targets than their wide receivers this season and there was a clear need at the position after trading Sammy Watkins and losing Robert Woods in the off-season.

The move also represents a vote of confidence from a management group that clearly feels this team is a contender in the AFC following a 5-2 start.

After exceeding expectations throughout the first half of the season, Buffalo has a legitimate opportunity to end its 17-year playoff drought. The addition of Benjamin gives the Bills one more weapon to help them contend with the best in the AFC.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles also added a playmaker to their offence when they sent a fourth-round pick to the Miami Dolphins for running back Jay Ajayi.

Executive vice-president Howie Roseman indicated that LeGarrette Blount will remain the starter, but Ajayi could push him for touches if he performs at a high level following the move.

While the Dolphins might have had long-term concerns about the health of Ajayi, who has a chronic knee injury that resulted in him falling to the fifth round in the 2015 NFL Draft, the focus in Philadelphia is what he brings to the table this season.

The Eagles are all-in following a 7-1 start. While Blount is a physical between-the-tackles runner, Ajayi gives them an excellent alternative as a capable pass-catching threat who can help keep opposing defences guessing.

Ajayi has averaged just 3.4 yards per carry while rushing for 465 yards and zero touchdowns this season. However, he has the potential to produce at a much higher level running behind an improved offensive line in Philadelphia where he won’t be the primary focus of the offence.

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle’s offensive line has been one of the worst in the NFL this season. So when the Seahawks traded a 2018 third-round pick and 2019 second-round pick to the Houston Texans for tackle Duane Brown and a 2018 fifth-round pick it provided them with a major upgrade at the left tackle position.

There are some obvious concerns about a lineman who is 32-years-old and has sat out for half of the season, but Brown should still be a substantial upgrade over what Seattle had at the position.

No quarterback has been pressured more than Russell Wilson this season. The Seahawks offensive line is still a work in progress but it’s about time they finally addressed a glaring need.

Losers

Browns Trade For Bengals QB A.J. McCarron Nixed By NFL

Cleveland Browns

Another notable story from Tuesday’s trade deadline was a deal that didn’t get done.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Browns and Bengals agreed to a trade that would have sent quarterback A.J. McCarron to Cleveland in exchange for 2018 second and third-round picks.

The Bengals notified the league of the proposed trade five minutes before the 4 p.m. ET deadline, but the Browns didn’t notify the league until after the deadline. The NFL denied the trade and then rejected Cleveland’s protest to have the trade approved.

The timing of the incident isn’t ideal as the Browns limp in to their bye week at 0-8. Over the last two years, Cleveland has passed on drafting Carson Wentz, Mitchell Trubisky, Patrick Mahomes II and Deshaun Watson.

There was also a report from the NFL’s Ian Rapoport that the Browns made an offer to the New England Patriots for Jimmy Garoppolo at this year’s draft but were unwilling to offer more than a second-round pick. That decision looks even worse following Garoppolo’s trade to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2018 second-round pick.

The Browns decided to use a first-round pick on safety Jabrill Peppers and a second-round pick on quarterback DeShone Kizer in this year’s draft. Kizer has already been benched twice this season and Cleveland doesn’t have another long-term option at the quarterback position on its roster.

Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals were the victim of circumstance, but the fact that they missed out on adding second and third-round picks in the 2018 NFL Draft based on the Browns failure to submit the necessary paperwork in a timely manner is enough to land in this column.

McCarron is set to become a free agent after this season. If an arbitrator rules that he’s eligible to become an unrestricted free agent, Cincinnati could end up losing him for nothing.