The Chicago Bears, New York Jets, New Orleans Saints and Buffalo Bills headlined the list of Week 3 upsets in the NFL.

The Houston Texans and Cincinnati Bengals would have joined that group if it wasn’t for a pair of future Hall of Fame quarterbacks leading late comeback wins.

The Texans marched in to Gillette Stadium looking to become just the second AFC team to beat the New England Patriots at home in a meaningful game since Tom Brady turned 30. Bill Belichick’s Patriots have never lost to a rookie quarterback at home. Houston had scored a combined 20 points in its first two games, which marked the second-fewest in franchise history. So it was impressive when the Deshaun Watson-led Texans, listed as the biggest underdog in the NFL for Week 3 at minus-13.5, carved up the New England defence for 33 points and 417 yards.

Watson threw for 301 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 41 yards. He completed 11-of-19 passes targeted at least 10-yards down the field and caused headaches for the Patriots front seven with his elusiveness and running ability. While it wasn’t a perfect performance by any means, Watson did enough to put the Texans in position to win on the road against the defending Super Bowl champions. Houston might have very well pulled out the victory if it wasn’t for some bad luck and another vintage performance from Brady.

Texans head coach Bill O’Brien has been criticized for his decision-making late in the fourth quarter. Leading by two points with 2:28 left in regulation, Houston faced a fourth and one on the Patriots 18-yard line. Rather than attempting the fourth-down conversion, O’Brien decided to kick a field goal to put his team up five.

That meant giving the ball back to Brady with 2:24 left on the clock and two timeouts. Houston made the field goal to go up five, and Brady went on to lead the New England offence down the field on an eight-play, 75-yard drive that was capped off with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks. New England was successful on the two-point conversion and held on for the 36-33 win.

O’Brien’s decision to give the ball back to Brady seemed that much worse based on the final result. However, the Texans defence had several opportunities to end the game on that final Patriots drive but couldn’t make the type of game-changing play needed to hold on.

Brady stripped by Gilchrist Tom Brady is stripped by Texans safety Marcus Gilchrist

With 1:28 left in the fourth quarter, New England had the ball at the Houston 44-yard line. The Patriots fail to pick up safety Marcus Gilchrist on the blitz, allowing him a clear path to the quarterback. Brady steps up to avoid the pressure, but Gilchrist stays with him and knocks the ball out of his hands just as Brady attempts to release the throw. Guard David Andrews is able to secure the football just before defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has a chance to fall on it. If the Texans recover that fumble, they win the game.

Moore almost intercepts Brady Tom Brady is nearly intercepted by Texans safety Corey Moore.

On the very next play, Houston gets another opportunity to clinch the victory. New England’s offensive line does an excellent job protecting Brady while giving Cooks enough time to work his way downfield on a deep route. Brady steps up and airs it out 55 yards down the field. Texans safety Corey Moore wins the one-on-one battle with Cooks in the air but can’t secure the football as he hits the ground. An interception seals the win for Houston. Instead, the Patriots get another chance.

Brady finds Amendola on 3rd and 18 Tom Brady hits Danny Amendola on 3rd and 18.

Despite the missed opportunities, the Texans are still in a decent position. New England is facing third-and-18 near midfield with 53 seconds left on the clock. Watching the play again, it’s easy to see how close Houston defensive end JJ Watt was to making a big play. Watt is lined up outside of Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski to Brady’s right. Gronkowski stays in to provide some help for the right tackle LaAdrian Waddle with a chip on Watt. The additional protection gives Brady just enough time to get rid of the football before Watt closes on him and narrowly misses on a potential strip. Brady hits wide receiver Danny Amendola for a 27-yard gain and a Patriots first down. The Texans come close to ending the game on three consecutive plays. Instead, the completion to Amendola sets up a New England first down at the Houston 25-yard line and the go-ahead touchdown pass to Cooks.

Brady, Cooks connect for 25-yard TD strike Tom Brady finds Brandin Cooks for 25-yard touchdown pass.

It’s easy to blame O’Brien for his decision to kick a field goal rather going for it on fourth down late in the game. However, it’s impossible to overlook the fact that a talented Houston defence came within inches of clinching the victory on three consecutive plays on that final Patriots drive. The Texans were that close to upsetting New England as 13.5-point underdogs on the road in Week 3. Instead, they fall to 1-2 while the Patriots improve to 2-1. Brady threw for 378 yards and five touchdowns in the win. It was his eighth career game-winning touchdown in the final minute of a regular-season game and his 41st career game-winning drive in the fourth quarter or overtime. Since 1970, only Peyton Manning, Dan Marino and Brett Favre have more.

The Green Bay Packers needed some late heroics from their two-time MVP quarterback to pull out a 27-24 overtime win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Aaron Rodgers was far from perfect early on in the game. He was sacked five times and went 9-of-15 for 73 yards with a touchdown in the first half against the Bengals. He also threw just his second career pick-six and first since November of 2009. Rodgers and the Green Bay offence were booed as they left the field down 21-7 at the half. It was a much different story the rest of the way. Rodgers went 19-of-27 for 240 yards and two touchdowns as the Packers outscored Cincinnati 20-3 in the second half and overtime.

While it’s still early, one interesting storyline to watch with Rodgers is his first and second half splits. Through three games, Rodgers has completed 60 per cent of his first-half throws for 311 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. In the second half of games, he has completed 72.4 per cent of his passes for 584 yards and five touchdowns with zero interceptions.

Green Bay improved to 2-1 and will host the Bears on Thursday Night Football in Week 4.

Rodgers and Nelson combine for a pair of scores Aaron Rodgers throws two touchdown passes to Jordy Nelson.

It was a weird Week 3 in the NFL for upsets. The Jacksonville Jaguars embarrassed the Baltimore Ravens in a 44-7 win in London. Blake Bortles threw for 244 yards and four touchdowns. Bortles still has to prove that he can consistently perform at an above-average level without turning the ball over but it’s worth noting his start since the Jaguars considered benching him for Chad Henne in the preseason.

Meanwhile, Joe Flacco somehow finished with just 28 passing yards in Baltimore’s worst loss in 20 years. Cleveland Browns rookie DeShone Kizer is the only starting quarterback with a worse NFL passer rating than Flacco through the first three weeks of the regular season.

Josh McCown completed 18-of-23 passes for 249 yards and a touchdown in the Jets 20-6 win over the Miami Dolphins. He was nearly perfect in terms of throwing accuracy when you factor in two drops by his receivers. McCown outplayed his counterpart Jay Cutler, who went 26-of-44 for 220 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

The Dolphins couldn’t run the football even before running back Jay Ajayi exited the game with an injury, which shifted the focus to Miami’s passing game. Cutler struggled when the Jets were able to get after him as he went 4-of-13 for 26 yards and was sacked three times when pressured.

Mike Glennon threw for just 101 yards but it was enough for Chicago to upset the Pittsburgh Steelers 23-17. The Bears improved to 12-1 all-time in home games against the Steelers, which is their best record against any franchise, so maybe it shouldn’t have been that big of a surprise.

Drew Brees threw for 220 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-13 win over the Carolina Panthers. It was only one loss for Carolina, but I wrote about why there is cause for concern when it comes to Cam Newton and the Panthers offence here.

Taylor, Clay connect for touchdown Tyrod Taylor hits Charles Clay for the touchdown.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor delivered one of the most overlooked performances of Week 3 in a 26-16 win over the Denver Broncos. Taylor went 20-of-26 for 213 yards and two touchdowns against a Denver defence that had shut down the Dallas Cowboys offence just one week earlier.

Taylor was nearly perfect when he was kept clean in the pocket. He went 15-of-17 for 127 yards and two touchdowns when he wasn’t pressured. It’s still early, but Taylor has been extremely efficient while leading Buffalo to a 2-1 record. The Bills face another tough test this week when they travel to face the undefeated Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.