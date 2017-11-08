Packers QB Brett Hundley Following 30-17 Loss To Lions

The Green Bay Packers and Houston Texans entered the 2017 NFL season as projected playoff contenders. That has changed thanks to injuries to their top quarterbacks.

The Packers lost Aaron Rodgers to a broken clavicle in Week 6 and he isn’t expected to return this season. Meanwhile, the Texans lost rookie sensation Deshaun Watson to a torn ACL suffered in practice during Week 9.

Both teams have turned to their backups with similar results. Green Bay hasn’t won a game without Rodgers under centre this season. Meanwhile, Houston is now 0-2 without Watson. Considering the current quarterback situations for both teams, there’s a good chance the Packers and Texans will miss the postseason.

In Green Bay, third-year quarterback Brett Hundley has posted a 39.5 QBR while the Packers have lost three in a row. While Hundley hasn’t been terrible, there’s a significant drop off from what the Green Bay offence could do when it had Rodgers under centre. The Packers coaching staff has also made a point of protecting Hundley by trying to keep the offence simple.

In last week’s 30-17 loss to the Detroit Lions, Hundley attempted just eight passes that travelled 10 yards or further downfield. Hundley completed 26-of-38 pass attempts for 245 yards but the majority of those completions were on balls thrown within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage. The Lions were able to focus on the short passing attack and run game without the threat of having to respect the deep ball. The focus with Hundley under centre has been on more of a game manager role.



After averaging 27.4 points in five games with Rodgers, Green Bay has averaged 14.6 points with Hundley. After falling to 4-4, the Packers will be in tough to turn things around and contend for a playoff spot. Next up is a matchup with a Chicago Bears unit that ranks seventh in total defence this season.







Texans QB Tom Savage Went 19-of-44 For 219 Yards In 20-14 Loss To Colts

Meanwhile in Houston, the Texans are now 0-2 with Savage as their starter this season. Houston has averaged 10.5 points in Savage’s two starts, compared to a ridiculous 34.0 points per game in Watson’s six starts. Unlike in Green Bay, the Texans have opened up the playbook with Savage under centre and he hasn’t delivered.

Savage completed 19-of-44 pass attempts for 219 yards and a touchdown in last week’s 20-14 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. While he didn’t throw an interception, he did throw a number of passes that were simply dropped by Indianapolis defenders. He also struggled in situations when he had a clean pocket. Savage completed just 10-of-24 pass attempts when he wasn’t pressured.

Another area where Savage struggled is throwing the deep ball. Against the Colts, Savage completed just one of his 10 pass attempts that travelled 20 yards or more downfield. With a pair of big playmakers at the wide receiver positions in DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller, Savage will need to do a better job of pushing the ball downfield on a consistent basis.

It won’t get any easier for the Texans this week against a Los Angeles Rams defence that has allowed the seventh-fewest yards per dropback this season.

Houston is already facing an uphill climb with a 3-5 record in the AFC South. The schedule offers little relief the next few weeks, with three of their next four on the road including the Rams, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. With Savage locked in as the starter, the Texans won’t be projected to win any of those games.

The Packers are still in contention at 4-4 but will need to survive a tough stretch in which they travel to Chicago this week before back-to-back games at home to the Baltimore Ravens and then on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ultimately, Green Bay’s offence will need to evolve with Hundley under centre in order to take that next step and contend for a playoff spot in the NFC.