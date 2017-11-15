QB Jared Goff Has Rams Atop NFC West Heading In To Week 11.

The Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Rams, Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks own the six best records in the NFC heading in to Week 11.

Each of those teams has at least six wins. The NFC is absolutely loaded at the top, with the Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions all currently on the outside of the playoff picture looking in.

With seven weeks remaining in the regular season, the NFC playoff race is beginning to heat up, with the familiar powers looking to hold off some of the most improved teams in the NFL.

One of the biggest surprises so far this season is the play of the Rams. Los Angeles has won four in a row to improve to 7-2, which is the best record in the NFC West. Head coach Sean McVay has completely transformed an offence that leads the NFL with an average of 32.9 points per game. Meanwhile, defensive coordinator Wade Phillips is at the helm of an improved defence that has allowed an average of just 11.4 points per game over the last five weeks.

It’s hard to remember an offence that has improved from one season to the next as much as the Rams have this season. It has been the perfect marriage of personnel upgrades and players performing to their max potential under the guidance of McVay.

L.A. ranks in the top-six in both passing and rushing yards per game. The Rams have scored at least 30 points six times already this season. There are five teams that haven’t scored 30 points once. After trailing Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt for most of the year, running back Todd Gurley now leads the NFL with 1,160 total yards from scrimmage.

Quarterback Jared Goff is among the most improved passers in the league. In seven rookie appearances, Goff threw for just 1,089 yards with five touchdowns and seven interceptions. Through the first nine games of his second year – his first under McVay – Goff has thrown for 2,385 yards and 16 touchdowns with just four interceptions.

Goff hits Woods for a pair of TD's Rams QB Jared Goff connects with Robert Woods on a pair of touchdown passes.

Will the Rams offence be able to keep it up? The schedule is about to get a lot tougher, beginning against the Vikings this Sunday. Four of the next five opponents on the Rams schedule rank in the top-16 in total defence, including Minnesota and New Orleans over the next two weeks.

Los Angeles holds a one-game lead over Seattle atop the NFC West. However, the Seahawks won the first meeting between these teams and will have the home advantage when they meet again in Week 15.

The Rams have been one of the most intriguing stories in the NFL so far this season. All eyes will be on Goff and company to see if they can keep it up as a true contender in the NFC.

-----

The Saints are legit. With so many good teams in the NFC, it’s easy to overlook the fact that New Orleans has won seven in a row to climb to the top of the NFC South. The Saints efficiency on both sides of the football was on full display in last week’s 47-10 win over the Buffalo Bills.

New Orleans registered 482 total yards of offence compared to 198 total yards allowed while dominating the time of possession at 41:23. The Saints finished with 298 rushing yards as Mark Ingram and rookie Alvin Kamara combined for four rushing touchdowns. Ninety-seven of Ingram’s 131 rushing yards came after contact against the Bills. Meanwhile, Kamara gained at least nine yards on eight of his 12 runs while chipping in as a pass catcher with 32 yards on five receptions.

The improved ground game has made the New Orleans offence that much more unpredictable and dangerous. The Saints now rank in the top five in both passing and rushing yards per game.

Ingram and Kamara rack up four TDs vs Bills Saints RB's Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara rack up four TD's against the Bills.

On ESPN’S 104.5 FM in Baton Rouge this week, Kamara admitted that the Adrian Peterson trade was “the best move for everybody.” Kamara talked about the additional touches he and Ingram have received as a major reason why the rushing attack has come around in New Orleans. That balance on offence is a big reason why the Saints have become so dangerous.

On defence, New Orleans has allowed the fewest yards in the NFL since Week 3 by a large disparity. The Saints have conceded an average of 255.1 yards per game, which is 25 yards better than any other team in the league over that span. Turnovers have been an important part of their success as New Orleans leads the league with 10 interceptions and ranks fourth in the NFL with 22 sacks over the last seven weeks.

Despite a streak of seven straight wins, the Saints have somewhat flown under the radar this season. That will change after this week. New Orleans will host the Washington Redskins on Sunday. After that, they will play three in a row against some of their top competition in the NFC with games against the Los Angeles Rams, Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons.

The Saints have shown they have what it takes to be a legitimate contender in the NFC. They will get the opportunity to prove it as the schedule gets a lot tougher for New Orleans over the next few weeks.

-----

While the Saints are marching, the Dallas Cowboys hit a wall on Sunday, suffering their first loss in five weeks.

The fact that it was the Cowboys first game without suspended running back Ezekiel Elliott isn’t a coincidence. Elliott averaged 149.5 total yards of offence in his last four games. The trio of Alfred Morris, Darren McFadden and Rod Smith combined for just 65 total yards in their 27-7 loss to the Falcons. It didn’t help that Dallas conceded an early lead and was forced to play from behind. However, it was clear the Cowboys offence was missing one of its most important pieces versus Atlanta.

When he was in the lineup, Elliott’s explosiveness consistently resulted in the Dallas offence picking up large chunks of yards on the ground. His big-play ability also forced opposing defenses to respect the run, which contributed to the success of Dak Prescott and the pass offence.

That wasn’t the case on Sunday as the Falcons were able to ramp up the pass rush and effectively pressure Prescott in waves on their way to registering eight sacks. Defensive end Adrian Clayborn was responsible for a franchise-record six of those sacks.

It’s important to understand how important Elliott is to the Cowboys offence and how his absence strains the overall potential of this group. But Elliott isn’t the only important piece that Dallas is missing.

Clayborn dominates the Cowboys with six sacks Adrian Clayborn dominated the Cowboys OL with six sacks.

The Cowboys were also without All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith, who is out with injuries to his back and groin. Smith’s absence led to Chaz Green stepping in at left tackle versus Atlanta. Green, who was benched earlier in the year after he struggled at left guard, conceded four sacks and three additional hurries against the Falcons before he was benched for the second half.

While Clayborn deserves credit for recording the second-most sacks in a game since they became an official individual statistic in 1992, the reality is that Green and his replacement Byron Bell made it far too easy for him. Clayborn admitted after the game that he “only has one move and it worked.” The fact that Clayborn was able to expose Green and Bell the way that he did is another major concern. That issue will linger with Smith likely out again this week.

The timing certainly isn’t ideal for Dallas heading in to a key NFC East showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. The Cowboys could be without Elliott, Smith, linebacker Sean Lee and kicker Dan Bailey when they take on Philadelphia. The Eagles are tied for 10th in the NFL in sacks this season so it will be interesting to see how the Dallas offence and the offensive line in particular responds in a difficult matchup in Week 11.