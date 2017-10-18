The Arizona Cardinals were desperate for a spark at the running back position following the loss of David Johnson. The acquisition of Adrian Peterson gave them exactly what they needed. Peterson ran for 134 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-33 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in his Cardinals debut.

Peterson, who had just 81 rushing yards on 27 carries in four games for the New Orleans Saints, had 84 rushing yards in the first half alone. He broke four tackles and ran for 57 yards after contact. He also produced two runs of 15 yards or more.

While it’s only one game, there is no denying the immediate impact that Peterson had on the Arizona offence. The Cardinals had averaged a league-low 51.8 rush yards per game before Week 6. To put that number in perspective, Arizona was on pace to become the first team since 1946 to average fewer than 60 rushing yards per game in a season. The Cardinals had been held to 18 points or fewer in four straight games, which was the longest streak in the NFL before they put up 38 points against the Buccaneers.

Head coach Bruce Arians talked about the energy that Peterson brought to the offence. “I haven’t seen this team run to the locker room at halftime with that much spring in their step in a long time,” Arians said after the game. That energy was evident when Larry Fitzgerald and company celebrated Peterson’s first score with the Cardinals. Arians talked about how the offensive line delivered its best run-blocking performance of the season against the Buccaneers.

While Peterson didn’t have any pass targets, he was on the field for 15 passing plays including Fitzgerald’s 11-yard touchdown on a play-action pass early in the second quarter. Establishing the run early helped sell the play-action and added another dynamic to the Arizona offense, which our NFL analyst Jabari Greer explained.

The Cardinals improved to 3-3 with the win over Tampa Bay, leaving them one game back of the Los Angeles Rams for the best record in the NFC West. Arizona begins a crucial stretch in their schedule in Week 7 when they visit Los Angeles in the first of three straight games against divisional opponents.

The Rams defence has allowed an average of 4.8 yards per carry on the ground, which is the fourth-worst mark in the NFL this season. Peterson will have the opportunity to build on his impressive debut for the Cardinals this Sunday.

While Peterson could be instrumental in turning Arizona’s season around, the biggest story in the NFL for Week 6 was the Green Bay Packers losing Aaron Rodgers to a broken collarbone.

Rodgers, who was the early season MVP favorite after throwing for 1,367 yards and 13 touchdowns while leading Green Bay to a 4-1 start, could miss the rest of the season. The Packers went from the sports betting favorite to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl at 5-1 odds before the Rodgers injury to fifth on the list of NFC favorites at 16-1 odds after the injury. As for their Week 7 game against the New Orleans Saints, Green Bay went from a six-point favorite to a six-point underdog at home.

No one player is considered more important to his team than Rodgers. Factor in injuries to running back Ty Montgomery, tackles David Bakhtiari and Bryan Bulaga, as well as defensive backs Morgan Burnett, Kevin King and Davon House and suddenly the outlook for the Packers season is completely different than it was just one week ago.

As for the bigger picture, the Philadelphia Eagles are now the sports betting favourite to win the NFC following a 5-1 start to the season. With Rodgers out, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is now the favorite to win MVP according to Bovada. Wentz is on pace to throw for 4,224 yards and 34 touchdowns for a team that is currently tied for the best record in the NFL.

Philadelphia is the only team in the league that has converted more than 50 percent of its third downs and Wentz has at least 30 pass attempts in every game this season. Wentz has leaned heavily on his tight end Zach Ertz, who leads all tight ends with 34 receptions and four touchdowns this season. That connection has been a big reason for the Eagles success on offence.

The Eagles will play their next three games at home against the Washington Redskins, San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos. It isn’t unrealistic to think that Philadelphia could be 8-1 heading in its first meeting with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football in Week 11.

The defending NFC champion Atlanta Falcons are coming off back-to-back losses to the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins. The Seattle Seahawks have lost two of their three games against opponents with .500 or better records. The Eagles have wins over both Washington and the Carolina Panthers. There is still a long way to go, but with Rodgers sidelined the NFC is wide open. For now, Philadelphia stands alone as the surprise favorite heading in to Week 7.

Meanwhile, there is just as much uncertainty in the AFC after the Kansas City Chiefs suffered their first loss of the season to fall to 5-1. After a 19-13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City now has as many losses to Pittsburgh (three) as they do against every other team in the league dating back to the start of last season.

Despite the loss, our NFL analyst Jabari Greer believes the Chiefs are still the team to beat in the AFC.

Kansas City can’t be overlooked following one loss, but it’s worth noting that the New England Patriots are now the betting favourite to win the AFC.

The Patriots improved to 4-2 with a 24-17 win over the New York Jets. Jets tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins recorded a season-high eight catches, but his controversial fourth-quarter turnover helped New England hang on for another close win.

The Patriots lead the NFL with 412.0 yards of offence per game this season. They have also allowed a league-high 440.0 yards per game this season on defence. New England will host the Falcons this week in a Super Bowl rematch on Sunday Night Football.

The Steelers pulled out a tough win on the road to end Kansas City’s undefeated season but there is still reason for concern about their overall potential. The biggest issue has been the play of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who has thrown one touchdown and six interceptions over his last eight quarters.

Running back Le’Veon Bell and wide receiver Antonio Brown combined for 346 of Pittsburgh’s 448 total yards from scrimmage, excluding kneel downs against the Chiefs. Bell and Brown have accounted for 70 per cent of the Steelers offensive touches this season which is by far the highest percentage in the NFL.

Despite Roethlisberger’s struggles, Pittsburgh is still right there behind New England and Kansas City among the sports betting favourites to win the AFC. For as bad as things have looked at times this season, the Steelers are 4-2 heading in to a Week 7 home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Pittsburgh is in control of its own destiny atop the AFC North. If they are going to be a serious Super Bowl contender this season, the Steelers need their quarterback to be better the rest of the way.