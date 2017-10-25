The Philadelphia Eagles own the NFL’s best record through the first eight weeks of the season, so it only makes sense that their best player on either side of the football is in the MVP discussion.

Carson Wentz has thrown for 1,852 yards and a league-high 17 touchdowns while leading the league’s only remaining one-loss team. According to Bovada, only New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has better odds to win NFL MVP. Based on what we have seen from the second-year passer over the last few weeks, Wentz certainly deserves to be in the early MVP conversation.

Wentz is coming off one of the best performances of his career in a 34-24 win over the Washington Redskins on Monday night. He completed 17-of-25 pass attempts for 268 yards and four touchdowns with an interception. He also had 63 rushing yards.

After a relatively mediocre start to the season, Wentz has produced the best stretch of his career over the last three weeks with 794 passing yards and 11 touchdowns with just two picks. He delivered two of his most impressive plays of the season versus Washington.

Eagles QB Carson Wentz finds Corey Clement in the end zone Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz throws 9 Yard touchdown pass to running back Corey Clement in Philadelphia's 34-24 win over Washington

The first was a touchdown pass to running back Corey Clement early in the third quarter. Facing third-and-goal at the nine-yard line, Wentz sent Clement in motion out of the backfield to line up just outside of tight end Brent Celek on the right side of the offensive line. Washington blitzes and the pocket collapses. Wentz shifts to his left to avoid oncoming defensive tackle Terrell McClain and then fires an absolutely perfect pass to Clement just before linebacker Mason Foster crashes in to him.

If the play looks familiar, it’s because Wentz threw a similar touchdown pass to tight end Zach Ertz on the same play design against the New York Giants in Week 3. Wentz ran the play in college at North Dakota and asked head coach Doug Pederson to feature it in the Eagles’ offence.

Wentz connects with Ertz for three-yard touchdown Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz hits tight end Zach Ertz for a three-yard touchdown pass in Philadelphia's 27-24 win over the New York Giants

While Wentz threw four touchdown passes on Monday night, his most memorable play was a first down scramble on the second play of the fourth quarter. Facing third-and-8, Redskins defensive coordinator Greg Manusky dials up another blitz. The pocket collapses around Wentz, but the Eagles blockers do just enough to buy their quarterback time to take off and scramble for the first down.

Running back Wendell Smallwood deserves credit for sticking with his block. The 5-foot-10, 208-pound Smallwood is driven back at the point of contact by the 6-foot-1, 251-pound Brown but continues to battle all the way until Wentz leaves the pocket. Wentz turns a potential nine-yard loss in to a gain of 17 and a first down.

Wentz scrambles for first down Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz scrambles for 1st down in Philadelphia's 34-24 win over Washington.

Converting on third down has been a major reason for Philadelphia’s success on offence this season. The Eagles have converted 50-of-99 third down attempts for a league-high 50.5 per cent success rate. They were right in line with that average on Monday night when they went 6-of-12 on third down versus Washington.

The deep passing game has been another area of improvement for the Philadelphia offence. Through the first eight games of his rookie season, Wentz had nine completions on attempts that travelled 20 yards or more downfield for 305 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions. Through his first eight games this year, Wentz has 13 completions for 547 yards and five touchdowns with just two interceptions on his deep pass attempts.

While the Eagles have demonstrated a willingness to take more shots downfield, the transformation on offence isn’t all on Wentz. Philadelphia upgraded in the off-season with the additions of free agent wide receivers Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith. They also used a fourth-round pick to select wide receiver Mack Hollins in the 2017 NFL Draft. Those additions allowed the Eagles to move Nelson Agholor to the slot in another underrated move that has really paid off. Agholor leads the NFL with five touchdown receptions from the slot this season.

Wentz connects with Ertz for touchdown Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz throws 4 yard touchdown pass To Zach Ertz In Philadelphia's win over Washington.

Another important factor in the offensive success is the presence of Philadelphia’s star tight end. Since Week 13 of the 2016 season, Ertz leads all NFL players with 79 receptions while leading all tight ends with 937 receiving yards. He is the only tight end currently ranked in the top-10 in receiving yards this season. With the upgrades at wide receiver, Ertz has had even more room to operate as one of the premier tight ends in the league this season.

The Eagles enter Week 9 with a 2.5-game lead on the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East. Philadelphia has won its first three games against division opponents but won’t play the Cowboys until they meet on Sunday Night Football on Nov. 19. Dallas could make up two games in the standings in its head-to-head meetings with the Eagles so it’s still too early to crown the NFC East champions just yet. However, Philadelphia is clearly in control as the betting favorite to win both the division and the conference.

Wentz has demonstrated improvement in his second season and his numbers rank among the league’s best at the most important position. Wentz didn’t have a single three-touchdown passing game in his first 20 NFL starts. He has thrown for at least three touchdowns in each of his last three starts.

However, Philadelphia isn’t even halfway through its regular season schedule so it’s important to keep the strong start in perspective. Wentz deserves to be in the early season MVP discussion, but he still has a long way to go in order to remain in that conversation this season.