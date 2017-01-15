Gameday blog: Packers could be without CB Randall

The Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs continues Sunday, with the top-seeded Dallas Cowboys hosting the Green Bay Packers and the Pittsburgh Steelers visiting the Kansas City Chiefs. Keep up with the latest news on TSN.ca's gameday blog.

Packers CB Randall downgraded to questionable

The Green Bay Packers could be without their top cornerback on Sunday.

Damarious Randall was added to the team's injury report on Saturday with a foot injury and listed as questionable to play the Cowboys.

The 23-year-old was not on the injury report during the week.

The Packers lost starting cornerback Sam Shields for the season due to a concussion after their first game of year.

Randall, a first-round pick in 2015, missed six games due to injury this season. He joins cornerback Quinten Rollins on the injury report. Rollins suffered a neck injury and a concussion in the team's regular season finale against the Detroit Lions. He is also questionable to face the Cowboys.

Without Randall, the Packers would be left with LaDarious Gunter, Josh Hawkins and Herb Waters at conrnerback.

Safety Micah Hyde, however, can also play the position.

Randall made six tackles against the Giants in the wild-card round.



How will delayed kickoff affect the Steelers and Chiefs?

How the delayed kickoff time affects Steelers-Chiefs ESPN's Tedy Bruschi says Chiefs coach Andy Reid has added responsibility with the new kickoff time against the Steelers.

Eyes on Prescott ahead of playoff debut



Pressure on Prescott, Chiefs have a chance Can Dak Prescott continue his hot rookie season into the playoffs against the experienced Packers, led by Aaron Rodgers? Do the Chiefs have the players capable of making the big plays against the Steelers? Israel Idonije and Chris Schultz preview Sunday's matchups.



Is a "hot hand" enough?

Can Rodgers' 'hot hand' overcome Cowboys' momentum? Randy Moss thinks history is on the side of the Packers as teams have capitalized on a great run all the way to the Super Bowl, while Tim Hasselbeck likes the Cowboys' chances as the No.1 seed.



NFL looking for more information in Elliott investigation

NFL seeks more answers in Elliott investigation Adam Schefter explains where the NFL's investigation into Ezekiel Elliott's ongoing domestic violence case leaves the running back as the Cowboys forge ahead in the postseason.



Packers WR Nelson ruled out