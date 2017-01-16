Before new UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt and former title holder TJ Dillashaw settle their budding rivalry, they will battle on the 25th edition of The Ultimate Fighter.

The promotion has picked the champion and number two ranked contender, former teammates at Team Alpha Male, to be rival coaches on a season that will feature welterweights that are either former winners or former contestants on the show.

Following the show, the two coaches are expected to fight in what will be Garbrandt’s first defence of the title he captured in the co-main event of UFC 207.

Dillashaw is a former contestant on the show, during the 14th season he lost in the finals to John Dodson.

No cast members have been announced but one is expected to be a current member of the UFC roster.