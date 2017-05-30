BALTIMORE — Brett Gardner and Matt Holliday each homered twice, Aaron Judge drove in two runs and the New York Yankees received a solid pitching performance from Luis Severino in an 8-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night.

Gardner set the tone for the AL East leaders by connecting on the third pitch from Chris Tillman (1-2), who had not allowed a home run in his previous four starts this season.

Holliday went deep in the first inning and again in the third, his 22nd career multihomer game.

Gardner's second solo shot sparked a three-run fourth that made it 8-0.

Severino (4-2) gave up one run and seven hits over 6 1/3 innings, striking out eight and walking one. Although the right-hander's run of 17 consecutive scoreless innings ended in the sixth, he has gone four straight starts without allowing a home run for the first time in his career.