Garrigus on his 62: 'It was a crazy day'

OAKVILLE, Ont. — Robert Garrigus matched the course record with a 10-under 62 to take the lead on Saturday at the RBC Canadian Open.

Garrigus had a pair of eagles and six birdies at Glen Abbey Golf Course to drop to 15 under on the tournament after three rounds.

Leonard Thompson shot a 62 in 1981 at the Canadian Open, also at Glen Abbey.

Martin Flores was the second round leader at 12 under and hadn't teed off when Garrigus completed his round.

Graham DeLaet of Weyburn, Sask., and Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ont., were the only Canadians to make the cut.

Both started the day at 8 under.