NASHVILLE, Tenn. — James Neal willed the puck to Mike Fisher in the neutral zone and Viktor Arvidsson was already three steps ahead of him.

Fisher tried to slide it to Arvidsson, but an Evgeni Malkin whack to his knees sent him sprawling on all fours and an opportunity nearly squandered.

Fisher would not be denied.

In one fell swoop, Fisher turned his blade to the backhand and swatted the dribbling puck over the outstretched sticks of Justin Schultz and Patric Hornqvist to hit a fleeting Arvidsson in stride.

Whatever it takes.

After Arvidsson, the Swede with plenty of Finnish, blew the Predators’ third goal by Matt Murray’s glove, he saluted the crowd as Nashville slipped into pure pandemonium.

Fisher’s pretty pass ensured that the Stanley Cup Final is heading back to Pittsburgh all square.

With his country star wife Carrie Underwood among the throng of celebrities taking in Game 4 in the Music City, Fisher and the Predators improved their postseason record at Bridgestone Arena to 9-1 with a resounding 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Pekka Rinne proved his bounceback was no one-game mirage, making 23 saves on 24 shots to outduel Matt Murray and hand him the first back-to-back playoff losses (7-1) of his young career.

Predators rookie Frederick Gaudreau, the Predator who doesn’t even have a stall in Nashville’s dressing room, netted his second game-winning goal in as many games. The only other player to have his first three NHL goals for the Stanley Cup Final was Johnny Harms with the Chicago Black Hawks in 1944, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

Game 5 is on Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena, where the Predators lost the first two games of this best-of-seven series. It’s all even now and the Stanley Cup will be in the building next weekend no matter what when the series shifts back to Nashvegas.

But it was Fisher who celebrated his 37th birthday on Monday in style.

The Predators’ captain didn’t just net his fourth point of the series on Arvidsson’s breakaway strike, but he also played a key shutdown role going head-to-head with Sidney Crosby in the third period - on a night when Crosby was playing at full-tilt.

Crosby, 29, scored his first Stanley Cup Final goal in eight years on Monday night - and first career Cup Final goal ever on the road when he beat Rinne on a first period breakaway.

Fisher was the only Predator with Stanley Cup Final experience, from his 2007 trip with the Ottawa Senators, and he’s played like it.

After not registering a single point in his first 14 games of the playoffs, Fisher waited until the lights were at their brightest to shine. He now has four assists in the first four games of the championship series.

He became the face of the Stanley Cup playoffs when he accepted the Clarence Campbell bowl as Western Conference champion in street clothes after missing the final two games of the West final with a suspected concussion. His eye was black, stitches lined his face, which was hidden partially by his celebratory championship hat.

The Predators lauded their first-year captain, who took over in October after Shea Weber was traded to Montreal for P.K. Subban. There was admittedly an awkward transition period, but Fisher’s work as the glue guy was lauded by the Predators and coach Peter Laviolette.

“I think he’s done an amazing job. He had good-sized shoes to fill,” Laviolette said Sunday. “He is a class act human being that lives his life and plays the game in a respectable manner that you want people to follow. I think he's done a terrific job of taking a team that we talked about ... that needed to find our places and find out how we were going to move from day-to-day and win hockey games. I think we figured it out behind him.”

