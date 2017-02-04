INDIANAPOLIS — Paul George scored 21 points, helping the Indiana Pacers extend their season-best winning streak to six games with a 105-84 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night.

Lavoy Allen had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Pacers, replacing an injured Thaddeus Young, who sat out with a sprained left wrist. Myles Turner, CJ Miles and Al Jefferson all finished with 13 points for Indiana (28-22), which moved a season-best six games over .500.

Indiana took control of the game during a 20-5 run in the third quarter. A 10-point deficit entering the fourth quarter would prove to be too much to overcome for the Pistons (23-27).

Marcus Morris led Detroit with 19 points. Jon Leuer added 14 points and seven rebounds, and Andre Drummond had 13 points and nine rebounds.

After neither team led by more than seven in the first half, Indiana grabbed control of the game during a 20-5 run in the third quarter. With the Pacers trailing 61-58 just 30 seconds into the quarter, Miles tied it with a 3-pointer.

During a scoreless stretch for Detroit that lasted 5 minutes, 15 seconds, Allen scored eight points and George five for Indiana. The Pacers outscored Detroit 26-14 in the third and took an 82-72 lead into the final period.

Ish Smith's jumper on Detroit's first possession of the final period got the Pistons within eight. That was as close as they'd get.

Indiana closed the game strong, outscoring Detroit 23-12 in the final quarter. The 26 points allowed in the second half was a season-best for Indiana.

TIP-INS

Detroit: After scoring a career-high 36 points in Friday's win over Minnesota, Marcus Morris had 19 against the Pacers. ... Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy remains one win shy of his 100th win as Detroit's coach. ... Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was called for a technical foul in the first quarter for disputing a foul call. . The 26 points scored by Detroit in the second half was a season-low.

Indiana: Young sprained his left wrist in Friday's 106-97 road win at Brooklyn. ... Rodney Stuckey did not play due to a right ankle sprain. ... Indiana plays six of its next eight games at home. ... Over his last 11 games, George is averaging 24 points. ... The Pacers improved to 19-6 at home.

UP NEXT

Pistons: host Philadelphia on Monday in the first of three straight games at home. The 76ers won the first meeting 97-79 at Detroit on Dec. 11

Pacers: host Oklahoma City on Monday in their second game of a three-game homestand. Indiana beat the Thunder 101-98 on the road Nov. 20.