OKLAHOMA CITY — Paul George scored 42 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Los Angeles Clippers 120-111 on Friday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

It was George's highest points total since joining the Thunder in an off-season trade. He made 13 of 22 shots and had nine rebounds and seven assists.

Russell Westbrook had 22 points and eight assists and Carmelo Anthony and Alex Abrines each scored 14 points in the Thunder's highest-scoring game of the season.

Lou Williams scored 35 points for the Clippers, and Blake Griffin had 17 points on 5-for-19 shooting. Los Angeles has lost four straight.

The Thunder led 63-55 at halftime behind 21 points by George and 17 by Westbrook. The Clippers shot 54 per cent before the break, but they turned it over 11 times and were outscored 17-12 at the free throw line.

The Thunder continued their surge early in the third quarter. A 3-pointer by Anthony pushed Oklahoma City ahead by 15. The Thunder increased their lead to 20 before the Clippers chipped away late in the quarter to cut their deficit to 94-86 at the end of the period. A 3-pointer by Austin Rivers tied it at 105 midway through the fourth.

The Thunder held the Clippers to one field goal in the final three minutes.

Clippers: G Jawun Evans, who played at nearby Oklahoma State last season, scored three points in 16 minutes. ... G Patrick Beverley sat out with a sore right knee. F Danilo Gallinari missed the game with a strained left glute. ... G Sindarius Thornwell got his first career start in place of Beverley and scored 10 points. ... G Lou Williams hit a double-clutch shot from halfcourt to end the first quarter. ... Williams was called for a technical foul in the fourth quarter.

Thunder: C Steven Adams missed the game with a right calf contusion. ... Dakari Johnson got his first career start in Adams' place and finished with nine points. He was a G-League All-Star last season. ... George hit a short jumper at the halftime buzzer. ... George was issued a technical foul in the third quarter.

Clippers: At New Orleans on Saturday night.

Thunder: Host Dallas on Sunday night.

