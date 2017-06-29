SOCHI, Russia — Leon Goretzka scored two quick-fire early goals as Germany reached the Confederations Cup final by exploiting Mexico's defensive frailties to win 4-1 on Thursday.

A competition Joachim Loew is using to assess his pool of talent, by bringing an inexperienced squad, could end with more silverware for the world champions if it beats Chile on Sunday in St. Petersburg.

All three German scorers in the southern Russian resort of Sochi were players making their tournament debuts. After Goretzka netted in the 6th and 8th minutes, Timo Werner and Amin Younes scored in the second half.

Despite the convincing score line, Germany goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen was kept busy. He faced 25 shots on goal but he only conceded in the 89th minute when he was beaten by Marco Fabian's long-range swerving shot.

Mexico will now head to Moscow to play Portugal in the third-place match on Sunday.