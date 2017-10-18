Getting crowded behind Stamps in the CFL Power Rankings

TEAM STATS

What is going on in Riderville? After a close loss to Ottawa things really took a strange turn this week, with reports of, um, conflict between WR Duron Carter and DB Sam Williams. It does look like the running game will get a boost with the return of Cameron Marshall this week, though Trent Richardson had a solid showing last week, running for 60 yards on 14 carries in his second CFL game.

Key Injuries: LB Samuel Eguavoen, CB Kacey Rodgers (leg).