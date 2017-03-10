MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton each scored 21 points, and the Milwaukee Bucks won their season-high fifth straight game by beating the Indiana Pacers 99-85 on Friday night.

John Henson added eight points, seven rebounds and four blocks for Milwaukee, which clinched the season series against Indiana. They are two of five teams competing for the final three spots in the Eastern Conference playoff race, so the Bucks secured an important tiebreaker over the Pacers.

Paul George had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Indiana, which trailed for most of the second half. The Pacers cut it to 79-76 with 8:23 left before the Bucks asserted control with an 8-2 run highlighted by a 3-pointer and floater for Jason Terry.

Led by Henson, Terry and Greg Monroe (18 points), the Bucks got important contributions off the bench on a night when they were missing four players because of injuries. Henson keyed a defensive resurgence with four boards and two blocks in the third quarter, when the Bucks turned a five-point halftime deficit into a six-point lead by the end of the period.

The finish was in sharp contrast to the team's sluggish start.

Milwaukee fell behind 14-3 before Monroe came off the bench to provide stability on both ends of the floor. Monroe had eight points, two rebounds, a steal and a block in the first half to help Milwaukee get to 50-45 at halftime.

Jeff Teague finished with 17 points for the Pacers.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Indiana was sixth in the Eastern Conference playoff race entering the night, but just 2 1/2 games ahead of the 10th-place Bucks. The Pacers fell to 0-3 against Milwaukee this season, with just one game left on April 6 in Indiana. "Every game counts and every game is a big game when you're in a race a tight as it is right now," coach Nate McMillan said before the game.

Bucks: Already without Jabari Parker and Michael Beasley because of knee injuries, the Bucks were further depleted with guard Malcolm Brogdon (back) and forward Mirza Teletovic (hamstring) missing the game. Coach Jason Kidd said Brogdon and Teletovic were day to day.

UP NEXT

Pacers: Return home on Sunday to face Miami, another playoff hopeful.

Bucks: Wrap up a stretch of five of six at home by hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday.