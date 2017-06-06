The San Francisco Giants have acquired pitcher Sam Dyson and cash considerations from the Texas Rangers in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

The Rangers designated Dyson for assignment last Friday.

The 29-year-old, who saved 38 games for the Rangers in 2016, struggled this season posting a 1-6 record with a 10.80 ERA in 16.2 innings.

Dyson was in his third season with the Rangers after they picked him up in a 2015 trade with the Miami Marlins.