The New York Giants have designated defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul as its franchise player. The team announced Tuesday that it will apply the franchise tag to the 28-year-old Pierre-Paul.

By franchising Pierre-Paul, who was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent when free agency begins on Mar. 9, the Giants now have until July 15 at 4 p.m. to reach a long-term contract agreement with him; otherwise, he will play the 2017 season under the terms of the franchise tender.

OFFICIAL: The #Giants have designated Jason Pierre-Paul as their franchise player.



FULL DETAILS: https://t.co/Ay1nGWQRcN pic.twitter.com/bXyZZPWM0O — New York Giants (@Giants) February 28, 2017

According to the media release from the Giants, the seven-year veteran is free to negotiate with other teams during free agency, but New York has the right to match any offer he receives. If he does sign with another club, the Giants will receive two first-round picks as compensation.

This marks the second time that the club has applied the franchise tag to Pierre-Paul, he was also tagged in 2015. In 12 games played last season, Pierre-Paul totalled 53 combined tackles along with seven sacks.