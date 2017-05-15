SAN FRANCISCO — Hunter Pence is the latest member of the San Francisco Giants to go on the disabled list.

The right fielder was placed on the 10-day DL with a strained left hamstring Monday.

The move is retroactive to Saturday, when Pence came off the bench to play two late innings during a 17-inning win against Cincinnati. An MRI exam revealed the strain.

The 34-year-old Pence, who underwent surgery on his torn right hamstring last season and played only 106 games after playing 52 in 2015, is batting .243 with three home runs and 16 RBIs this season.

San Francisco recalled outfielder Mac Williamson from Triple-A Sacramento ahead of a three-game series against the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers. The Giants entered with their first three-game winning streak this season.

