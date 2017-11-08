It has been disappointing season to this point for the 1-7 New York Giants, and apparently emotions on the team are beginning to run high.

A Giants player that is choosing to remain anonymous, told ESPN’s Josina Anderson the following about team head coach Ben McAdoo:

“McAdoo has lost this team. He’s got us going 80% on Saturdays before we get on a plane to play a game, it’s wild. Changed our off day. He’s dishing out fines like crazy. Suspended two of our stars when we need them the most. Throws us under the bus all the time. He’s ran us into the ground and people wonder why we’ve been getting got.”

Andersons says another player told her “guys are giving up on the season and nothing’s being done. Guys just don’t care anymore.”

McAdoo is in his second season coaching the team, after serving as its offensive coordinator from 2014-16. The Giants went 11-5 a season ago and made the playoffs, but lost in the wild card round.

According to Anderson's ESPN colleague, Jordan Raanan, Giants co-owner John Mara has instructed the team's scouts to take a close look at the top quarterbacks available in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Raanan reports Mara gave the decision shortly after star wide receiver Odell Backham Jr. was ruled out for the season with an ankle injury, leading the Giants to accept their playoffs were dead.

USC's Sam Darnold, UCLA's Josh Rosen and Wyoming's Josh Allen are considered possibilities to be selected in the first 10 picks of next year's draft. Raanan reports the Giants recently sent their vice president of player evaluation to scout Rosen.

If the season ended today, the Giants would select third overall, behind only the winless Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers.

Eli Manning, 36, has another season remaining on his contract before the Giants have a potential out clause. He's completed 63.2 per cent of his passes this season for 1,820 yards with 12 touchdowns to six interceptions.

The Giants, who suffered a 51-17 defeat to the Los Angeles Rams last week, visit the 49ers on Sunday.