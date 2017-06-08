Long: Kaepernick being blackballed would be a problem

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants have signed veteran defensive tackle Corbin Bryant and waived centre Khaled Holmes.

The Giants announced the signing Thursday.

Bryant played in 56 regular-season games with 18 starts with the Buffalo Bills over the past four seasons. He played in eight games with six starts last season before being sidelined by a shoulder injury on Oct. 20.

After playing at Northwestern, Bryant was signed as a free agent by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2011. He played in one game as a rookie and none in 2012. He joined the Bills the next season.

Bryant will compete with Damon Harrison, Jay Bromley, Robert Harris and second-round draft choice Dalvin Tomlinson for a spot on the roster.

