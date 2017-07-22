Pablo Sandoval is coming home. After he was designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox last week, the San Francisco Giants have officially brought back the third baseman on a minor league deal.

The #SFGiants have agreed to terms with IF Pablo Sandoval on a minor league contract. He will report to San Jose (A) tonight. — San Francisco Giants (@SFGiants) July 22, 2017

He will report to Class-A San Jose tonight.

It's been a struggle for Sandoval since signing with the Red Sox on a five-year, $95 million deal after the 2014 season. He has played in just 151 games over three seasons with the Red Sox, including 32 this season. He has struggled mightily, slashing .212/.269/.354 with four home runs and 12 RBIs over 108 plate appearances in 2017.

With the Giants, Sandoval has three World Series rings, a World Series MVP Award and two All-Star nods.