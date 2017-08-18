Up Next

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants have signed receivers Canaan Severin and Ed Eagan and waived-injured rookie receivers Keeon Johnson and Kevin Snead.

The Giants announced the moves Friday. Johnson had a foot injury and Snead had a hamstring problem.

Signed by the Steelers as a free agent out of Virginia in May, Severin caught two passes for 24 yards on Friday in a preseason game against New York. Pittsburgh waived him Monday.

Eagan spent most of the 2016 season on the Buffalo Bills' practice squad.

