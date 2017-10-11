Nothing is going the Giants' way this season

New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo said Wednesday the team will suspend Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie after the cornerback decided not to take part in practice.

McAdoo said Rodgers-Cromartie came to the team's facility Wednesday but decided to leave. He did not say how long the starter would be suspended for.

McAdoo said he had a personal conversation with Rodgers-Cromartie on Tuesday but declined to give any further details.

Landon Collins on DRC: It surprised all of us when we heard what happened. #NYGiants — New York Giants (@Giants) October 11, 2017

The 31-year-old owns 26 tackles and a half sack for the winless Giants this season. He is in his fourth season with the team and his 10th in the NFL.

New York (0-5) will visit the Denver Broncos on Sunday night.