25m ago
Giants to suspend CB Rodgers-Cromartie
TSN.ca Staff
Nothing is going the Giants' way this season
New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo said Wednesday the team will suspend Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie after the cornerback decided not to take part in practice.
McAdoo said Rodgers-Cromartie came to the team's facility Wednesday but decided to leave. He did not say how long the starter would be suspended for.
McAdoo said he had a personal conversation with Rodgers-Cromartie on Tuesday but declined to give any further details.
The 31-year-old owns 26 tackles and a half sack for the winless Giants this season. He is in his fourth season with the team and his 10th in the NFL.
New York (0-5) will visit the Denver Broncos on Sunday night.