Wide receiver Sterling Shepard was carted off the field with an apparent leg injury on Wednesday at New York Giants' camp, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

Sterling Shepard was looked at on sideline. He's in serious pain. Taken off on cart. Apparently in tears. Not good. pic.twitter.com/AUFeOTBQFx — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 2, 2017

"Sterling Shepard was looked at on sideline. He's in serious pain. Taken off on cart. Apparently in tears. Not good." Raanan tweeted.

The 24-year-old appeared to suffer a leg injury during one-on-one drills involving receivers and corners. Doctors examined his left ankle according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.

#Giants WR Sterling Shepard was carted off the field today during practice and doctors were looking at his ankle. Update after practice. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 2, 2017

The severity of the injury is not yet known but Mike Garafolo of NFL.com reports that the Giants are hoping it's just a bad roll of his ankle.

My understanding is Sterling Shepard has an ankle injury. Severity unknown at this point. He's a key piece to the Giants offense out of slot — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 2, 2017

Last season was a breakout year for Shepard, putting up 683 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

In the off-season, the Giants brought in six-time pro-bowler Brandon Marshall to compliment Shepard and superstar Odell Beckham Jr. They finished at 11-5 and lost to the Green Bay Packers in the wild card round.