Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Devon Travis is making strides in his recovery from knee surgery, but he is not expected to return to the lineup for another month.

"He's taking ground balls but realistically I wouldn't think until the end of August," Jays manager John Gibbons said Thursday of Travis' return.

Travis underwent a procedure to on his knee in early June to "smooth out damaged cartilage." He was not given a timeline for return after the surgery, which came after the infielder missed time with a bone bruise.

Travis, 26, is hitting .259 this season with five home runs and 24 RBIs. Darwin Barney and Ryan Goins have been platooning at second base in his absence.

Goins is batting .207 with 35 RBI, while Barney is hitting .217 with 11 RBI.