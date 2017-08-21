Josh Donaldson made his first career start at shortstop on Sunday and, according to manager John Gibbons, it may not be his last.

Donaldson shifted to shortstop as Jose Bautista took over at third base. Ezequiel Carrera started in right field, Bautista's usual spot, and Ryan Goins started at second base with infielder Darwin Barney on the bench.

Gibbons said the infield wasn't tested much, but Donaldson and Bautista could form the left side again in the future.

"Not a lot of plays, but I thought they looked pretty good out there, kind of natural," Gibbons told MLB.com. "We'll see. You may see them out there together again."

Bautista came up as a third baseman but has played right field the majority of his time with the Blue Jays. With Sunday's start Donaldson became the first player since 1971 to open his career at catcher and make a start at shortstop.

With both Goins and Barney batting .220 or worse, the alignment could allow for Norichika Aoki and Carrera to see more playing time. Aoki, who started in left field on Sunday, is batting .265, while Carrera who batted leadoff in the loss, is hitting .291.

Steve Pearce, who was given the day off on Sunday, is hitting .271 this season, good for third on the team.