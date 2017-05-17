Manager John Gibbons said today that he “jumped the gun” when he suggested earlier in the week that Josh Donaldson may be back this weekend, according to MLB.com’s Gregor Chisholm.

Gibbons also added that Troy Tulowitzki will not return Thursday night in Atlanta as hoped. The Blue Jays skipper said that neither player suffered a setback in their recovery, but may need a few more days to get back to full health.

Tulowitzki went 1-3 with an RBI in his first rehab game Monday night in single-A Dunedin. He has been out since April 21 with a hamstring injury he appeared to suffer while sliding into third base against the Los Angeles Angels.

Donaldson has not yet started his rehab assignment.

The 2015 MVP has been out for over a month after aggravating a calf injury he sustained on April 9 against the Tampa Bay Rays. He was removed from the game after trying to leg out a ground ball, but returned two days later to pinch hit against the Milwaukee Brewers in the home opener. On April 14, Donaldson was removed from a game against the Orioles after limping into second base on an RBI double. He was placed on the 10-day disabled list.

Tulowitzki has one home run and 10 RBIs with an OPS of .681 so far this season. Donaldson has two homers and four RBIs with a 1.015 OPS in just nine games.

The 17-23 Blue Jays will look to turn things around Wednesday night in Atlanta, as they will give the ball to Joe Biagini. Mike Foltynewicz will counter for the Braves.