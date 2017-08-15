Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons told reporters that “Nothing’s going to happen,” with Marco Estrada in response to reports of the right-handed pitcher being claimed on revocable waivers Tuesday.

"We need him," he told reporters prior to Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. "My gut tells me nothing's going to happen. Or I have inside info."

Reports by @jonmorosi that Marco Estrada has been claimed on waivers. I would claim if I was GM of SEA, BAL, KC, MIN, LAA, NYY, BOS or HOU — Steve Phillips (@StevePhillipsGM) August 15, 2017

It is not known which team made a claim on Estrada.

John Gibbons on Marco Estrada being claimed on revocable waivers: "Nothing's going to happen. We need him." #BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) August 15, 2017

When a player is claimed on revocable waivers, one of three things can happen. The team that claims the player may keep him and be responsible for all of his remaining salary, the player's original team may pull the player back and keep them on their roster, or the two teams can work out a trade for the player that was claimed.

Player getting claimed reduces value of player because only one team with whom to negotiate a deal. #Jays likely to keep Marco Estrada — Steve Phillips (@StevePhillipsGM) August 15, 2017

Estrada, 34, has struggled in 2017 after two solid seasons with the Blue Jays, posting a 5-7 record with a 4.85 ERA over 24 starts.

He has pitched well over the last two weeks allowing just four earned runs in three games while going seven innings in each of his last three starts.

Toronto acquired Estrada from the Milwaukee Brewers for Adam Lind in 2014.

Over two postseasons, he put up a combined record of 22-17 and an ERA of 3.30.