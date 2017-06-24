Blue Jays manager John Gibbons told reporters that closer Roberto Osuna was not feeling well and "that's all you need to know," after the Jays' 5-4 loss to the Kansas City Royals on Friday.

Whether Gibbons was referencing an illness or an injury is unclear.

With Toronto ahead 4-1 going to the bottom of the ninth, Osuna did not come in to close out the Royals. Having not pitched the day before, this immediately raised eyebrows.

Instead, Ryan Tepera – who finished the eighth – came back out. He was lifted after getting two outs and allowing three base-runners. In came left-hander Aaron Loup, who surrendered a single to Mike Moustakas, making the score 4-3. Next entered struggling reliever Jason Grilli, who allowed a walk-off two-run double to second baseman Whit Merrifield.

With the loss, the Blue Jays fell to 35-38, while the Royals hit the .500 mark for the first time since April.

The probables for Saturday's matinee are Marco Estrada for the Blue Jays and Jason Vargas for the Royals.