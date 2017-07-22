How tough has this season been on Tulowitzki?

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said that Troy Tulowitzki is out of the lineup for Saturday night's game with a sore groin, reports Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com.

Gibbons added that if Tulowitzki isn't ready by Monday, they may have to consider the disabled list due to a shortened bench.

It's not welcome news for the Blue Jays, who already placed right-hander Aaron Sanchez on the 10-day DL with yet another blister issue earlier in the day.

Starting at shortstop Saturday will be Ryan Goins.