Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said that Troy Tulowitzki is out of the lineup for Saturday night's game with a sore groin, reports Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com.

Gibbons added that if Tulowitzki isn't ready by Monday, they may have to consider the disabled list due to a shortened bench. 

It's not welcome news for the Blue Jays, who already placed right-hander Aaron Sanchez on the 10-day DL with yet another blister issue earlier in the day.

Starting at shortstop Saturday will be Ryan Goins.  