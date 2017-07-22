1h ago
Gibbons: Tulowitzki out with sore groin
TSN.ca Staff
How tough has this season been on Tulowitzki?
Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said that Troy Tulowitzki is out of the lineup for Saturday night's game with a sore groin, reports Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com.
Gibbons added that if Tulowitzki isn't ready by Monday, they may have to consider the disabled list due to a shortened bench.
It's not welcome news for the Blue Jays, who already placed right-hander Aaron Sanchez on the 10-day DL with yet another blister issue earlier in the day.
Starting at shortstop Saturday will be Ryan Goins.