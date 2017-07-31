Things aren't looking good for Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Troy Tulowitzki. John Gibbons told reporters Monday in Chicago that Tulowitzki is in a cast. It's unclear if Tulowitzki will play again this season.

Gibbons said Tulowitzki's right foot has been placed in a cast. Can't imagine a scenario where he's back this year, but Gibbons wouldn't say — Gregor Chisholm (@gregorMLB) July 31, 2017

Tulowitzki injured his right ankle Friday night against the Los Angeles Angels. He appeared to step on the foot of Angels' first baseman C.J. Cron while reaching for first base on a ground ball he was attempting to beat out.

It's been a year to forget for the five-time all-star. In 66 games for the Blue Jays, he had just seven home runs and 26 RBI while slashing .249/.300/.378, well below his career average of .290/.361/.495.