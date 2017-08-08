Fitz-Gerald on Bautista: 'He's almost fallen as quickly as he rose' with Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays are unsure when Aaron Sanchez will return this season – if at all.

Manager John Gibbons told reporters Tuesday afternoon that progress has been slow with the 25-year-old.

“Hopefully we’ll get him back. We’ll see,” he said.

Sanchez has been on the disabled list since July 22, his forth stint this year. Most of his issues have stemmed from blisters on his pitching hand but he’s also had trouble with the nail on his index finger and had a small part removed in May.

In eight starts this season, Sanchez is 1-3 with a 4.25 ERA. He was coming off a season in 2016 where he led the American League in ERA at 3.00.

The Blue Jays are set to begin a three-game set at home with the New York Yankees Tuesday night. A pair of lefties will square off against one another, with C.C. Sabathia taking the hill for New York and J.A. Happ countering for the Blue Jays.