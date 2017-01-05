ANAHEIM, Calif. — John Gibson made 23 saves in his eighth career shutout, and Nick Ritchie scored in the first period of the Anaheim Ducks' 2-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night.

Ondrej Kase scored late in the third period and Antoine Vermette had two assists for the Ducks, who have won three of four and earned points in six straight games.

Gibson and the Ducks got their first shutout victory since Nov. 1 despite playing without captain Ryan Getzlaf, who has a lower-body injury.

Petr Mrazek stopped 22 shots in the Red Wings' first game since losing the NHL Centennial Classic outdoors in Toronto on New Year's Day. Detroit began a three-game California road swing with its eighth loss in 11 games overall.

Gibson had a much easier night of work than in his previous start Sunday against the Philadelphia Flyers, who bombarded him with 54 shots in Anaheim's 4-3 shootout victory.

The Red Wings were shut out for the fifth time this season and failed to score on the power play in their 15th consecutive road game, extending their inexplicable drought away from home to 0 for 51.

The Red Wings got their third power play with 5:25 left in regulation, but came up empty. Moments later, Vermette deftly used his skate to redirect a puck to Kase for the rookie's third goal of the season.

Detroit lost Brendan Smith and Niklas Kronwall to injuries during the second period, leaving the Red Wings with four healthy defencemen in the third. Smith, who had an apparent goal taken off the board earlier in the second, appeared to get hurt in a collision with Anaheim's Cam Fowler.

Detroit went 0 for 3 with the man advantage. The Red Wings' power play also struggles at home, but it hasn't scored on the road since Oct. 19.

Ritchie opened the scoring on a rebound in front of Mrazek, banging it home for his ninth goal of the season.

Smith appeared to score for the Red Wings early in the second period, but the referees took the goal off the board after a video review determined Smith had interfered with Gibson during the scramble in the crease.

NOTES: Red Wings C Andreas Athanasiou was a healthy scratch. He has one goal in 10 games since returning from injury. ... Ducks D Brandon Montour was back in the lineup for the third game of his NHL career after sitting as a healthy scratch Sunday. ... Ducks forward Chris Wagner returned from the AHL and played for Anaheim for the first time since Dec. 1. He scored two goals in 21 games earlier this season before getting demoted.

