Brady not concerned about bumps and bruises

The New England Patriots will be without starting cornerback Stephon Gilmore due to a concussion when they take on the New York Jets Sunday, the team announced Saturday afternoon.

Gilmore turned in one of his best games of the season last Sunday against the Buccaneers, playing all but one snap and recording five solo tackles.

Running back Rex Burkhead (ribs) will also be inactive.

New England (3-2) will face the Jets (3-2) in the Meadowlands at 1:00 p.m. ET.