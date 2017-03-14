Toronto FC striker Sebastian Giovinco missed practice on Tuesday and his status for Saturday’s away game against the Vancouver Whitecaps is still unknown, according to head coach Greg Vanney.

He received off field treatment instead of participating on the field with teammates.

Giovinco is considered day-to-day and Vanney stated that the game against the Whitecaps being on the turf at BC Place and the fact that the team has a bye week following the contest could also play into the decision.

The 30-year-old was injured in the first half of Toronto FC’s 2-2 draw with Philadelphia Union last Saturday, on a tackle by defender Oguchi Onyewu.

Giovinco was helped off the field and removed from the game after the play.