SANDY, Utah — Nick Rimando made three saves for Real Salt Lake, including two against Sebastian Giovinco, to help Real Salt Lake tie defending Eastern Conference champion Toronto FC 0-0 on Saturday in a Major League Soccer opener.

Giovinco was given a yellow card for unsporting behaviour in the 82nd minute. He has 39 goals in two seasons and was the 2015 MLS Golden Boot winner.

Jozy Altidore got by two defenders and passed to Giovinco in the centre of the box, but Rimando blocked Giovinco's right-footed shot in the 58th minute. In the first half, Rimando ran outside the goalie box to slow Giovinco with the ball and tripped him while sliding. Rimando then dove to his right to block Giovinco's penalty kick in the 31st minute.

RSL's Albert Rusnak took two shots and Toronto's Victor Vazquez played 29 minutes in their MLS debuts.

Clint Irwin stopped three shots for Toronto. The Canadian team lost 4-3 on penalty kicks to the Seattle Sounders FC in last season's MLS Cup.