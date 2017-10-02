Newly minted Supporters' Shield winners Toronto FC will welcome back Sebastian Giovinco to their lineup in their next match, at home to the Montreal Impact, on October 15.

The club's president Bill Manning confirmed the Italian's return on Monday's Landsberg in the Morning on TSN 1050 Toronto.

Giovinco, 30, has missed the last four TFC matches with a quadriceps strain.

Toronto FC were 4-2 winners on Saturday night against the New York Red Bulls, clinching the Supporters' Shield as the top regular season team in Major League Soccer. Finishing with the league's best record also means that the Reds will have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

With two matches remaining, TFC sits on 65 points. They need four points from that pair of games to break the 1998 LA Galaxy's tally of 68 points for the best record in MLS history.